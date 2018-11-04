Off-duty LA County sheriff's deputy punched, robbed while sleeping in vehicle in Santa Ana, police say

An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was sleeping in his vehicle when he was assaulted and robbed in Santa Ana, authorities said. (KABC)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was sleeping in his vehicle when he was assaulted and robbed overnight Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said.

The incident occurred in the 900 block of South Hickory Street, where the robber punched the deputy before making off with cash and a cellphone, a spokesperson for the Santa Ana Police Department said.

The deputy was reported missing about 4 a.m. Sunday by a friend who told police that another person had answered the deputy's cellphone.

The deputy drove away from the scene and returned about 90 minutes later, police Sgt. Sergio Gutierrez said. There he was interviewed by investigators.

"He does have some minor injuries that looked like he was punched," Gutierrez said.

No description of a suspect was provided.
