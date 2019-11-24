Off-duty LAPD officer hospitalized after crash in North Hills involving suspected drunk driver

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An off-duty Los Angeles police officer is in the hospital after his motorcycle was struck by an alleged drunk driver in North Hills Saturday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the officer was on his personal motorcycle around 11:30 p.m. when he was hit from behind near the intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Noble Avenue.

The officer suffered a broken ankle and other minor injuries but he is expected to recover.

Meanwhile, the driver has been arrested and is facing felony charges for driving under the influence.
