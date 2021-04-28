Suspect in custody after off-duty LAPD officer shot in Sherman Oaks during gun battle, officials say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An off-duty Los Angeles police officer and a suspect were both shot and wounded in a gun battle in Sherman Oaks Wednesday afternoon, police said.The incident occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Vesper Avenue, where Los Angeles police surrounded an apartment complex in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.LAPD Chief Michel Moore says the gun battle happened when the off-duty officer left the apartment and went to a parking garage. The officer saw the suspect had broken into his vehicle and was inside wearing the officer's bulletproof vest.When the officer confronted the suspect, an altercation ensued, leading to the gun battle, Moore said. The suspect allegedly used the officer's firearm during the shooting.The officer was shot three times and was taken to a hospital, where he is in stable condition and will undergo surgery, Moore said. The police chief said the officer was shot twice in the chest and in his thigh.The suspect was also taken to a hospital in stable condition after he was shot three times.