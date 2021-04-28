Suspect in custody after off-duty LAPD officer shot in Sherman Oaks during gun battle, officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

Off-duty LAPD officer shot in Sherman Oaks

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An off-duty Los Angeles police officer and a suspect were both shot and wounded in a gun battle in Sherman Oaks Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Vesper Avenue, where Los Angeles police surrounded an apartment complex in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore says the gun battle happened when the off-duty officer left the apartment and went to a parking garage. The officer saw the suspect had broken into his vehicle and was inside wearing the officer's bulletproof vest.

When the officer confronted the suspect, an altercation ensued, leading to the gun battle, Moore said. The suspect allegedly used the officer's firearm during the shooting.

The officer was shot three times and was taken to a hospital, where he is in stable condition and will undergo surgery, Moore said. The police chief said the officer was shot twice in the chest and in his thigh.

The suspect was also taken to a hospital in stable condition after he was shot three times.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san fernando valleylos angeleslos angeles countysherman oakslos angeles police departmentlapdshootingpolice officerlos angeles fire department
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Castaic fire spreads to 200 acres - LIVE
Suspect in LA shooting spree identified; motive remains unknown
Long Beach mother of two dies during plastic surgery in Mexico
Biden administration to seek menthol ban
LA property owner says COVID protections for renters has left him homeless
Prehistoric bones found during pool construction in Las Vegas
US indicts 3 on hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery
Show More
CA could be 1st state to allow adults to add parents to health care plans
NC boy, 12, to graduate from high school, college in the same week
2 victims killed in LA shooting spree mourned by family
Latino vote 'very critical unknown' factor in Newson recall election, experts say
Biden to pitch sweeping 'family plan' in first joint address to Congress
More TOP STORIES News