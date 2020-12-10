Off-duty LASD deputy wounded in San Jacinto shooting

By ABC7.com staff
SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) -- An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was wounded in a shooting in San Jacinto, officials say.

The deputy was described as a victim in a crime that involved a shooting, but exact details were not released.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at a Shell gas station convenience store in San Jacinto.

The deputy's wounds were not considered to be life-threatening. He was brought to a local hospital, treated and released.
