Off-duty officer arrested for DUI after crashing into parked cars in Upland

Vehicles are seen wrecked following a DUI crash involving an off-duty law enforcement officer in Upland early Saturday, July 28, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) --
An off-duty law enforcement officer was arrested for DUI early Saturday after a crash in Upland, police say.

Upland police officers responded at about 2 a.m. to the 500 block of West Arrow Highway, where the driver crashed into several parked cars, authorities said.

Through an investigation, officers determined the driver was driving under the influence of alcohol, and he was arrested for DUI-related charges.

Upland police confirmed the driver of the vehicle is an off-duty law enforcement officer from an outside agency, though it's unclear what department he belonged to.

Anyone with more information regarding the incident is urged to call the Upland Police Department at (909)946-7624.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
DUIdui crashofficer arrestedUplandSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 dead, several injured in South LA drive-by shooting
Carr Fire expands to 127 square miles near Redding
Cranston Fire in Idyllwild: More than 13,000 acres burned
Trader Joe's workers nationwide pay tribute to Melyda Corado
More mosquitoes with West Nile virus found in San Fernando Valley
Indonesia earthquake: At least 10 dead, 40 hurt in 6.4 quake
Infant's body discovered near 15 Freeway in Corona
Long Beach hit-and-run: Man possibly intentionally hit, killed
Show More
2 young children, great-grandmother killed in Carr Fire
Yosemite National Park to remain closed until Aug. 3
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
LAPD officer wounded in shooting in North Hills
Chargers fans invited to attend 2018 training camp practices
More News