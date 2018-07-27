An off-duty sheriff's deputy suffered a stab wound in East Los Angeles early Friday, and a search for the suspect is underway, according to authorities.The stabbing happened near 1st and Indiana streets at about 5:45 a.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said.The deputy suffered a stab wound, according to the LAPD. Her condition is not known.Details on what led up to the incident were not released.A suspect description was also not immediately available.