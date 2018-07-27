Off-duty sheriff's deputy stabbed in East Los Angeles

EMBED </>More Videos

An off-duty sheriff's deputy suffered a stab wound in East Los Angeles early Friday, and a search for the suspect is underway, according to authorities.

By ABC7.com staff
EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An off-duty sheriff's deputy suffered a stab wound in East Los Angeles early Friday, and a search for the suspect is underway, according to authorities.

The stabbing happened near 1st and Indiana streets at about 5:45 a.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said.

The deputy suffered a stab wound, according to the LAPD. Her condition is not known.

Details on what led up to the incident were not released.

A suspect description was also not immediately available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbinglos angeles county sheriff's departmentsearchofficer injuredEast Los AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cranston Fire in Idyllwild area grows to 11,500 acres
Temecula man charged with starting Cranston Fire, 8 others
Carr Fire near Redding: Firefighter, bulldozer operator killed
Studio City nail salon wedding ring theft suspect arrested
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
Caught on camera: Kids return wallet with $700 inside
Stormy Daniels' attorney says 3 other women were paid to stay quiet by Trump, Cohen
VIDEO: Fight erupts at Donald Trump star on Walk of Fame
Show More
Ed Asner launches Camp Ed, an arts camp for those with special needs
Twitter post makes CA shop owner's forgotten anniversary into day he will never forget
Passenger killed in South Gate road rage shooting
LAPD arrests suspect in NY strangling case
LA deputies who saved infant's life reunite with her
More News