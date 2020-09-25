Off-duty US Forest Service firefighter reported missing after car found abandoned 5 days ago

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing U.S. Forest Service firefighter whose car was found abandoned nearly a week ago.The California Highway Patrol said Carlos Alexander Baltazar, 35, was reported missing by his family on Thursday.His vehicle was found on Sunday in the area of Highway 18 and Delta Avenue near Lucerne Valley, and his backpack was discovered nearby.Crews conducted an extensive search by air and on ground. K-9s continued to track Baltazar's scent but eventually lost it.Baltazar was off-duty at the time, and not in the area of the El Dorado Fire, authorities said.Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact CHP dispatch at 760-956-5001.