California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are looking for an offender who walked away from a re-entry facility in Los Angeles.Randy Rodriguez, 32, walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program in L.A. on Sunday. Authorities were alerted around 11:10 p.m. that Rodriguez had removed his GPS device and had left the program.Local law enforcement agencies were informed of the situation, and an emergency search was conducted. However, Rodriguez remains at large.Rodriguez is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. He was received by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on Nov. 8, 2017 with a four-year sentence for vehicle theft. He was transferred from Calipatria State Prison to the Male Community Reentry Program on Nov. 29, 2018.If you have any information about Rodriguez's whereabouts, you're urged to immediately contact law enforcement or call 911.