Officer injured on 91 Freeway in Fullerton area after car backs up during traffic stop

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- The westbound 91 Freeway in Fullerton was shut down Friday night following an incident involving a Buena Park police officer, authorities said.Buena Park police say the motorcycle officer made a traffic stop on the westbound 91 at Brookhurst in Fullerton. At some point, the suspect backed up and hit the officer. The officer did fire shots at the suspect, but it was not immediately clear if the suspect was injured.Traffic was being directed off the westbound lanes at Euclid Street. AIR7 HD was over the scene as traffic was backed up for miles.Preliminary reports were that the suspect was driving a white two-door Infiniti, which investigators say may have bullet holes in it.The male officer was brought to a local trauma center for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.