Officer injured on 91 Freeway in Fullerton area after car backs up during traffic stop

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- The westbound 91 Freeway in Fullerton was shut down Friday night following an incident involving a Buena Park police officer, authorities said.

Buena Park police say the motorcycle officer made a traffic stop on the westbound 91 at Brookhurst in Fullerton. At some point, the suspect backed up and hit the officer. The officer did fire shots at the suspect, but it was not immediately clear if the suspect was injured.

Traffic was being directed off the westbound lanes at Euclid Street. AIR7 HD was over the scene as traffic was backed up for miles.

Preliminary reports were that the suspect was driving a white two-door Infiniti, which investigators say may have bullet holes in it.

The male officer was brought to a local trauma center for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fullertonorange countyfreewaypolice officertraffic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County order puts new limits on gatherings
Black Friday crowds smaller, parking easier this year
Wi-Fi extender could help those working from home
SoCal woman struggles to cancel home security contract amid losing property
Shoppers flock to Citadel Outlets despite pandemic
OC providing free at-home COVID-19 testing kits
US hits 13 million COVID-19 cases 6 days after 12 million
Show More
Cars flock to Dodger Stadium for drive-thru holiday festival
SCE customers without power amid fire danger
3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near Loma Linda
Pasadena restaurants stay open for outdoor dining on Thanksgiving
Compton deputy thanks supporters in video message
More TOP STORIES News