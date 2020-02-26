Officer injured, suspect dead after altercation leads to police shooting in Garden Grove

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- An officer was rushed to a hospital and a man is dead after a police shooting in Garden Grove early Wednesday morning, police said.The shooting occurred in the 13500 block of Harbor Boulevard at about 1:25 a.m. after police responded to a traffic collision.When police attempted to contact one of the people involved in the crash, an altercation ensued between the officer and the suspect, according to a news release from the Garden Grove Police Department.The altercation led to the officer-involved shooting.The suspect later died after he and the officer were transported to local hospitals. The officer's injuries were described as not life-threatening.It was not clear if the suspect was in possession of a weapon.