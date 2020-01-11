LAPD officer-involved shooting follows reports of man with gun at gas station in Palms, authorities say

By ABC7.com staff
PALMS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An officer-involved shooting occurred Saturday afternoon at a gas station in Palms after authorities responded to reports of a man with a gun, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

Whether anyone was struck by gunfire was not immediately confirmed.

According to the LAPD, the shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. at a Shell gas station at the corner of Sepulveda and Venice boulevards.


The incident prompted a massive police presence and the closure of multiple streets at the scene.
