LAPD officer-involved shooting follows reports of man with gun at gas station in Palms, authorities say

There has been and Officer involved shooting in our Pacific Area, in the area of Sepulveda and Venice Blvd. Avoid the area and expect a large police presence. A Public Information Officer is responding and we will provide more details as they become available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 11, 2020

PALMS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An officer-involved shooting occurred Saturday afternoon at a gas station in Palms after authorities responded to reports of a man with a gun, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.Whether anyone was struck by gunfire was not immediately confirmed.According to the LAPD, the shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. at a Shell gas station at the corner of Sepulveda and Venice boulevards.The incident prompted a massive police presence and the closure of multiple streets at the scene.