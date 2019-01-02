EAGLE ROCK, Calif. (KABC) --A robbery call led to officers opening fire near a Target store in Eagle Rock on Wednesday, police say.
Glendale police responded to the call of a robbery near Eagle Rock Plaza, and during the process of trying to catch the suspect, the officer-involved shooting occurred.
It's unclear whether anyone was hit by gunfire.
Areas east of the 2 Freeway and south of Colorado Boulevard were temporarily shut down as police conduct an investigation.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.