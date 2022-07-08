Man shot, dies after charging at officer with knife, LAPD says

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles police officer shot and killed a man in West Los Angeles after he charged at him with a knife, investigators said Thursday.

Police were called to the area of Pico and Sawtelle boulevards near the 405 Freeway around 5 p.m. for a report of an assault by a man armed with a knife, according to LAPD Det. Meghan Aguilar.

A solo officer in a cruiser pulled up to the area and spotted someone matching the description. Police say when the officer exited the vehicle, the man charged at him with a knife. The officer fired, striking the man.

The man was brought to a local hospital for surgery. Several hours later, police announced he was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name has not been released, but he was described as a man believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s.

The officer incurred minor injuries when he fell to the ground during the incident.

Officials are continuing to gather evidence, including witness statements, video surveillance and body camera footage.

