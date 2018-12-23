A suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon following an officer-involved shooting that resulted in evacuations and road closures in Encino.The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. Friday near White Oak Avenue and Weddington Street, authorities said. Authorities believed they encountered an armed man in the area and it led to an officer-involved shooting.The suspect fled the scene and authorities set up a perimeter to search for him, which resulted in evacuations of nearby homes and road closures.Authorities said the suspect was eventually found in the backyard of a home in the 5200 block of Shoshone Avenue. SWAT officers moved in and took the suspect into custody.A replica handgun and knife were found at the scene, according to authorities.The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment of several gunshot wounds. None of them were life-threatening, authorities said.No officers were injured during the incident.The investigation is ongoing.