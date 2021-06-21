Armed man critically wounded in officer-involved shooting in Bell

EMBED <>More Videos

Man critically wounded in officer-involved shooting in Bell

BELL, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who was threatening to harm himself was critically wounded in an officer-involved shooting after allegedly pointing a gun at officers in the city of Bell, authorities said Monday.

The shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. Sunday in the 6700 block of Atlantic Avenue, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.


The Bell officers responded to a call from a man who said he was depressed and had a gun, Koerner said.

"Upon their arrival, officers saw an adult male pointing a gun to his head,'' Koerner said.

"After officers spoke with the man and he set the gun down, he then picked it up again and pointed it at the officers, and an officer-involved shooting occurred.''

The man was rushed by paramedics to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, Koerner said.

Sheriff's homicide detectives were at the scene aiding in the investigation, he said.


Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).



City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
belllos angeles countysuicideofficer involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Standoff shuts down Beverly Hills intersection
Fauci says omicron variant will 'inevitably' arrive in US
Stepson sought in stabbing death of retired LAPD officer
Court blocks COVID-19 vaccine mandate for California prisons
Is it ever too early to put up a Christmas tree?
Vaccine inequity, hesitancy made omicron more likely: Scientists
Retired cop dies after being shot while working security for TV crew
Show More
Thieves target Home Depot in Lakewood, making off with tools
BTS set for first concert since 2019 at SoFi Stadium
Christmas tree prices higher this year due to drought, worker shortage
UK, Germany, Italy report cases of new omicron variant
Riverside deaf football team falls short of state championship
More TOP STORIES News