Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was taken into custody after an officer-involved shooting in North Hollywood Sunday evening, police said.Officers responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon and shots fired in the 5100 block of Bakman Avenue, Los Angeles police said.LAPD said preliminary information indicates one officer was injured during the incident. Details regarding the officer's injury was not clear.The suspect was barricaded during the incident.At some point during the encounter, an officer-involved shooting occurred, and the suspect was taken into custody.It was not immediately known if anyone was struck by gunfire or who fired the shots.