Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting at gas station in San Bernardino

Police say they received a report of a man waving a handgun.
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is dead after San Bernardino police opened fire outside of a gas station Saturday night.

Police say they received a report of a man waving a handgun.

The officer-involved shooting happened at N. Del Rosa Avenue near Date Street, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

The shooting was caught on cell phone video.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No additional information was immediately available.
