Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting at gas station in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is dead after San Bernardino police opened fire outside of a gas station Saturday night.Police say they received a report of a man waving a handgun.The officer-involved shooting happened at N. Del Rosa Avenue near Date Street, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.The shooting was caught on cell phone video.The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.No additional information was immediately available.