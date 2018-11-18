An officer-involved shooting near the 101 Freeway shut down all southbound lanes in East Hollywood on Sunday.Los Angeles police confirmed the shooting occurred near the Santa Monica exit of the freeway but did not say whether anyone was hit by gunfire.The southbound 101 at Melrose Avenue is shut down for the investigation. It's unclear when all lanes will reopen.Authorities from the LAPD are on scene looking for a suspect who is believed to be in the perimeter that is blocked off.It's not yet known what led to the shooting.