An attempted robbery call led to officers opening fire near a Target store in Eagle Rock on Wednesday, police say.A shopper called 911 shortly before 2 p.m. after somebody tried to take her cellphone at the Target parking lot at Eagle Rock Plaza, police said.A Glendale police officer arrived to the scene and was able to identify the suspect, who then tried to take off on foot. The suspect eventually got into a car and tried to flee. Police said that during that transition, four shots were fired by the officer.What prompted the officer to open fire remains under investigation, police said.A witness described seeing the suspect inside a red car, which had bullet holes on the back window."He drove really fast through the parking lot, and I was, like, this guy is running away because I saw police cars everywhere," shared witness Roman Hernandez.The car was later found abandoned on the 2 Freeway at York Boulevard. While there, authorities received a call that led them to the suspect, who peacefully surrendered at his home.Nobody was injured in the shooting, and no weapons were immediately found on the suspect, police said.The suspect's name was not immediately released. Police said he will be booked for attempted robbery.Areas east of the 2 Freeway and south of Colorado Boulevard were temporarily shut down as police continued to conduct an investigation into the shooting.