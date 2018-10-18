'I could have killed you': Officer scolds boys found with realistic-looking BB gun

EMBED </>More Videos

Officer scolds boys found with realistic-looking BB gun. Watch the video from 6abc.com on October 16, 2018.

COLUMBUS, Ohio --
It was a scary lesson for a young boy in Columbus, Ohio who reportedly pulled out a BB gun while walking - leading an officer to rush to the scene and pull out his own weapon.

Officer Peter Casuccio's body cam recorded the scene as he talked to the 11-year-old and his 13-year-old friend.

The officer was patrolling Saturday when he got the call about two males flashing a gun nearby.

The 11-year-old started pulling out the gun when Casuccio ordered him to drop it.

"As soon as I stepped out of the car, a young male wearing a grey jumpsuit with red stripes pulled what would appear to be a gun out of his waistband and threw it off to the ground," Officer Casuccio said.

He says all he had was an instant to react.

"It's a millisecond. And you see the gun leave his hand, and out of the corner of my eye I saw it bust into a million pieces once it hit the sidewalk, and that's when I realized it was a BB gun," he said.

With his body camera still rolling, Officer Casuccio had a candid discussion with the boys and the dangers of their actions.

"Do you think I want to shoot an 11-year-old? Do you think I want to shoot a 13-year-old? I could have killed you," Casuccio can be heard asking the boys in the video.

Officer Casuccio even talked to the boys' families about the danger, hoping to send a powerful safety message.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gun safetypoliceu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sheriff's deputy critically wounded in Adelanto shootout
Woman struck by Amtrak train in Chatsworth
Help sought in search for missing Palmdale couple
Great California ShakeOut: 10 million participate in quake drill
Knott's Berry Farm offers free tickets for Military Tribute Days
Beloved Redlands crossing guard killed in hit-and-run
Boy with cerebral palsy impresses with Beetlejuice costume
El Monte man arrested for suspected sex assault in Arcadia
Show More
President Trump threatens Mexico over migrant caravan
New victims to come forward in USC gynecologist scandal
Rainforest Cafe seeks to reopen in Downtown Disney
Suspect accused of assaulting man with special needs in OC
Craving frozen treats? Here's the scoop on 4 new LA shops
More News