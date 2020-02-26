Officer, suspect injured after altercation leads to police shooting in Garden Grove

By
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- An officer and a man were injured after an officer-involved shooting in Garden Grove early Wednesday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 13500 block of Harbor Boulevard at about 1:25 a.m. after police responded to a traffic collision.

When police attempted to contact one of the people involved in the crash, an altercation ensued between the officer and the suspect, according to a news release from the Garden Grove Police Department.

The altercation led to the officer-involved shooting. Both the officer and the suspect were transported to local hospitals for their injuries.

The extent of each of their injuries was not immediately known.

It was not clear if the suspect was in possession of a weapon.
