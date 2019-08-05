Officers are in pursuit of a stolen vehicle heading north on the 5 freeway.
The high-speed chase began as a carjacking incident. Speeds have been in excess of 100 miles per hour.
The incident started in Riverside. The suspect stole a California Highway Patrol vehicle and later abandoned it.
It's unknown how many suspects are involved or if there have been any injuries.
Officers in pursuit of carjacking suspect on 5 freeway near the Orange County and San Diego border
