Armed sexual assault suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Fountain Valley, police say

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- An armed child sexual assault suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Fountain Valley Monday night, police said.

Santa Ana police say they were conducting a follow-up investigation for a case of child sexual molestation at an apartment complex in the 10300 block of La Hacienda Avenue at about 11:20 p.m.

While attempting to make contact, the suspect fled from officers and a physical struggle ensued. That's when officers noticed that the suspect had a handgun and the officer-involved shooting occurred.

The suspect was transported to a hospital after being shot and later died. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The suspect has not been identified.
