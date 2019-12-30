1 dead after small plane crashes into Maryland home, official says

LANHAM, Md. -- A small plane crashed in the Maryland suburbs of the nation's capital Sunday, hitting a home's carport and killing the lone person aboard the aircraft, authorities said.

The plane came down in the neighborhood of Lanham shortly before 3 p.m., striking the carport before it broke into many pieces on the ground, said Mark Brady, a spokesman for Prince George's County fire and emergency services.

The plane and the carport caught fire, but the flames have been extinguished, he said.

Brady said there were no reports of injuries on the ground. It wasn't immediately clear if someone was in the house at the time. The carport was attached to the house, Brady said. The identity of the person killed wasn't immediately known.

The National Transportation Safety Board was expected to take over the investigation, according to Brady.

The home is near an intersection about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from an airport in College Park, Maryland. Lanham is in the northeastern section of suburbs near Washington, D.C.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marylandrescueu.s. & worldplane crashdeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Holiday travelers brace for incoming SoCal storm
As new season opens, another horse dies at Santa Anita
Rams-Cardinals: Los Angeles ends season with 31-24 win
Vigil held for 6-year-old Long Beach boy allegedly killed by family acquaintance
Georgia Rep. John Lewis diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer
Chargers fall to Chiefs 31-21 on last Sunday of regular season
2 dead in Texas church shooting, shooter killed
Show More
Barefoot Riverside man chases off would-be carjacker: Video
Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Alhambra
2 killed in Harbor Gateway car crash
Rescued pig arrives at Santa Clarita sanctuary with 8 babies
Cece's Noodles voluntarily recalled over Listeria concerns
More TOP STORIES News