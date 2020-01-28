u.s. & world

Official: Remains of 2 US troops killed in plane crash recovered from Afghan site

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and ROBERT BURNS
WASHINGTON -- A U.S. defense official says the United States has recovered the remains of two American service members killed in the crash of an Air Force plane in Afghanistan.

They were the only two people aboard the Air Force E-11A electronic surveillance aircraft when it went down on Monday in Ghazni province, the official said, speaking Tuesday on the condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement of the recovery. The identities of the two have not been publicly announced, pending notification of their relatives.

The official said the American recovery team met no Taliban resistance in reaching the crash site and said there is no indication that the plane was downed by hostile action.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
militaryu.s. & worldair forcecrash
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Impeachment trial: Trump lawyers raise defenses as pressure grows for witnesses
Coach killed in Calabasas helicopter crash remembered by husband
Video: Strangers lift SUV off woman struck in NYC
FDA warns Purell to stop making unverified health claims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Audio, satellite images detail Kobe Bryant's helicopter flight path
Before fatal flight, Kobe and daughter attended church, priest says
Coach killed in Calabasas helicopter crash remembered by husband
LeBron James promises to carry on Kobe's legacy
Jimmy Kimmel remembers Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant: Crash investigation continues as LA mourns
LAPD officer accused of stealing cash at illegal cannabis grow
Show More
Chino Hills teacher arrested for classroom incident hours after parents rally in her support
1 injured, mail scattered onto roadway after crash on 110 Fwy
Lakers game postponed after helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
Mourners remember Kobe Bryant at his PA high school
Calabasas helicopter crash: What we know about the victims
More TOP STORIES News