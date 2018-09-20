Maryland shooting: Multiple people killed in Aberdeen incident, official says

Authorities say multiple people have been shot in northeast Maryland in what the FBI is describing as an "active shooter situation."

ABERDEEN, Md. --
An official says multiple people have been killed in a shooting Harford County, Maryland.

The law enforcement official has knowledge of the shooting but wasn't authorized to discuss details by name and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office tweeted that there was a shooting Thursday morning in the Perryman area that involves "multiple victims." They warn that the situation is still fluid and asked people to avoid the area.

The FBI's Baltimore field office tweets that it's responding and assisting the sheriff's office with an active shooter situation. The Baltimore field division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweets that its special agents are responding too.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
