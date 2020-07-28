Officials give update on 5-alarm fire that burned multiple buildings in San Francisco's SOMA, Mission

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 5-alarm fire in San Francisco this morning burned six commercial buildings and left one firefighter hurt. Crews say the fire on Erie Street, an alley North of 14th Street at S. Van Ness, is now 90% contained and they expect to be at the scene for days.

"I got here on the second alarm," said Deputy Chief Victor Wyrsch with the San Francisco Fire Department. "It was fully involved, the fire building, and rapidly moving to the second building. The rapid succession from the 2nd, 3rd, 4th to the 5th was very quick. When we got here we had huge problems with power lines on the Erie side. We had transformers falling to the ground. We had to back everybody up, we had to reposition."

The firefighter who was injured was transported to San Francisco General Hospital. Fire officials on the scene say he is expected to be ok, but they plan to visit him to make sure.

"He said he was ok. He is a tough guy but we are going to go check on him anyway," Wyrsch said.

Firefighters on scene said the fire was so huge, they did not have an adequate water supply to fight it. With a total of 6 buildings burning, the water they were getting from the nearby fire hydrants wasn't enough.


"We exceeded all the hydrants. We used our Jones Street tank, then our Ashbury tank and now we're flowing water all the way from Twin Peaks all the way down here. We got 100 million gallons going," Wyrsch said.

Among the commercial buildings that burned was a roofing supply company, an auto parts shop and a Sheriff's Department field operations building. A deputy was inside. Firefighters helped him secure the building.

"He said he had ammo in the basement. I said get out all the ammo, get everything out. It was a concrete building, so he was in a safe position," said Wyrsch.

Firefighters said they do not yet know the cause of the fire.






