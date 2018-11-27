THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --The Ventura County Sheriff's Office released details Tuesday on their investigation into the mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks but said the motive behind the massacre is still unknown.
Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub revealed at a news conference that suspected gunman David Long used a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun and fired more than 50 rounds when he killed 12 victims inside the popular country bar on Nov. 7.
He also was equipped with seven high-capacity 30-round magazines, five of which were found still fully loaded after he killed himself.
The sheriff said Long threw multiple smoke grenades that contributed to chaos and confusion.
FBI official Paul Delacourt said there's no evidence that 28-year-old Long was radicalized, and investigators are still trying to determine his motive for the attack.
Investigators added that they've been interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence around-the-clock since the shooting occurred.
Meantime, a candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday night on the campus of Cal State Channel Islands.
Students, staff and members of the public are invited to gather at 5 p.m. to honor the victims.
