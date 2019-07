EMBED >More News Videos Here's what we know about those who died in a shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill. At least a dozen people were killed when a gunman opened fire.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Ventura County Sheriff's Office is investigating several cryptic messages on social media referencing the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting.The posts on Facebook and Twitter referenced ISIS, as well as the shooting rampage in Thousand Oaks that killed 12 people last year Authorities say they've identified the source of the messages.No actual threat was discovered, but authorities say they're still actively investigating and the focus now is on talking to the person who posted the messages.