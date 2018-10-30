HALLOWEEN

Georgia sheriff's office places 'No Trick-or-Treat' signs at sex offenders' homes

EMBED </>More Videos

Georgia deputies are making sure children know which houses to avoid on Halloween

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. --
Deputies with the Butts County Sheriff's Office in Georgia have placed no trick or treat signs in front of every registered sex offender's home in hope to warn families before Halloween.

On Oct. 27, Sheriff Gary Long took to Facebook to encourage trick or treaters to avoid homes with the sign, which read: "WARNING: No Trick-Or-Treat At This Address!!"

The Butts County Sheriff's Office placed "No Trick-or-Treat" signs in front of every registered sex offender's home to warn families before Halloween.



In the post, Long said that Georgia law forbids registered sex offenders from participating in Halloween.

While the signs have created some buzz online, Long said they are placed in accordance with Georgia Law O.C.G.A. 42-1-12-i(5) which states the sheriff shall inform the public of the presence of sexual offenders in each community.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trick or treathalloweensex offendersafetyGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HALLOWEEN
Halloween events in Southern California
Boy with spina bifida to trick-or-treat without crutches
Zombie teeth: Woman super-glues false fangs into her mouth
5-year-old tests positive for meth after trick-or-treating
More halloween
Top Stories
Man arrested after bomb scare in Pasadena
Whitey Bulger, notorious Boston gangster, found dead in prison at 89
Riverside County sheriff's race getting nasty
Naked prowler sought by Santa Ana police
LA's Measure W would charge property owners to help capture rainwater
Suspect arrested for San Gabriel hit-run deaths of woman, granddaughter
Anaheim police: Body found in dumpster at apartment complex
5-year-old tests positive for meth after trick-or-treating
Show More
New technology uses sound waves to help you manage stress
Trump: End birthright citizenship for some US-born babies
LAUSD reaches $5M settlement with sexual abuse victim
Wanted by feds in Chicago, El Chapo's son goes lavish on the lam
Family sues over student's pancake-eating contest death
More News