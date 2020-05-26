Coronavirus testing site opens at Dodger Stadium

Los Angeles is opening a coronavirus testing site there, which officials say can test as many as 6,000 people per day.
Mayor Eric Garcetti says that number is three times more than any other testing site in the county.
At the site, there will be big screens playing videos showing how to complete a test. The goal is to inform drivers exactly what to do when they reach the front of the line.
Los Angeles was the first major city to offer testing to all residents, regardless of symptoms. Free coronavirus testing is available to everyone in L.A. County.
Expanding access to COVID-19 testing is essential to stopping the spread of this deadly virus.— MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 24, 2020
We're opening a new testing site at Dodger Stadium to accommodate even more Angelenos.
