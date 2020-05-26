Coronavirus

Coronavirus testing site opens at Dodger Stadium

Officials say the testing site at Dodger Stadium can test as many as 6,000 people per day.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodger Stadium could see large crowds Tuesday, but visitors will not be coming to watch baseball.

Los Angeles is opening a coronavirus testing site there, which officials say can test as many as 6,000 people per day.

Mayor Eric Garcetti says that number is three times more than any other testing site in the county.

At the site, there will be big screens playing videos showing how to complete a test. The goal is to inform drivers exactly what to do when they reach the front of the line.

Los Angeles was the first major city to offer testing to all residents, regardless of symptoms. Free coronavirus testing is available to everyone in L.A. County.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirus testingcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Orange County to begin posting COVID-19 recovery data
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
LA County to consider plan to let certain cities reopen faster
IE reopens places of worship after new rules released
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County to consider plan to let certain cities reopen faster
White woman in NYC calls police on black man over dog leash
Arleta household shattered after COVID-19 kills 2 family members
IE reopens places of worship after new rules released
California to allow shopping at retail stores to resume
Orange County to begin posting COVID-19 recovery data
Apparent burglar shot, killed after breaking into Hesperia home
Show More
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
See list of emergency cooling centers in LA County
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Glendale tour bus company hit hard by coronavirus pandemic
More TOP STORIES News