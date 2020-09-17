Dijon Kizzee case: Officials to release details after deadly deputy-involved shooting

The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles, Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced on Twitter.
In keeping with my promise for transparency, @LASDHQ will be hosting a press conference today, 3pm, at HOJ to release the details of the Dijon Kizzee DIS.— Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) September 17, 2020
Kizzee was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies on Aug. 31 after he was stopped for an alleged vehicle code violation while he was riding a bicycle.
After he was stopped, he allegedly tried to run away.
"Our suspect was holding some items of clothing in his hands, punched one of the officers in the face and dropped the items in his hands," Lt. Brandon Dean said. "The deputies noticed that inside the clothing items that he dropped was a black, semiautomatic handgun, at which time, a deputy-involved shooting occurred."
The sheriff's department alleged that Kizzee "made a motion toward the firearm."
Kizzee was struck more than once by the gunfire. He died at the scene.
The deputy-involved shooting sparked protests and demonstrations in South Los Angeles.
Sheriff Villanueva says 'disruptive groups' infiltrating Dijon Kizzee protests in South LA