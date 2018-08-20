Watts murder case: Authorities expected to release affidavit explaining why they think Chris Watts killed his family

EMBED </>More Videos

On Monday, investigators are expected to release an affidavit explain why they think Watts killed his family (KMGH)

FREDERICK, Colo. --
On Monday, authorities in Colorado are expected to release an affidavit explaining why investigators believe 33-year-old Christopher Watts killed his pregnant wife and two young daughters.

Christopher faces one count of first-degree murder after deliberation, two counts of first-degree murder - position of trust, and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body, after the bodies of his wife, 34-year-old Shanann Watts, and two daughters, 3-year-old Celeste and 4-year-old Bella, were found on the property of Anadarko Petroleum, one of Colorado's largest oil and gas drillers.

TIMELINE: What happened before Shanann Watts and her young daughters went missing
EMBED More News Videos

Bodies of pregnant Colorado woman Shanann Watts, 2 daughters likely found. Watch the report from Marci Gonzalez Action News at 5:30 p.m. on August 16, 2018.


Records show Christopher was employed by the company in 2015.

Officials said the bodies of the young girls were found inside oil and gas tanks that "were mostly full." Investigators believe Christopher placed the girls in there to conceal the smell from passersby.

Shanann was reported missing on Aug. 13 by her friend Nickole Atkinson after she missed a doctor's appointment.

Atkinson said she felt something was off and called police.

Atkison spoke exclusively with Good Morning America, saying things almost seemed too perfect.

MORE: Friend who says she was the last to see Shanann alive knew something was 'seriously wrong'
EMBED More News Videos

Nickole Atkinson believes she was the last person to see her friend Shanann Watts alive. The bodies of the pregnant woman and her two daughters were found three days later.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pregnant womanwoman killedmurdercrimechild killedu.s. & worldColorado
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Friend says she was the last to see Shanann Watts alive
Officials investigate cause of death for Colorado mom, kids
Timeline: What happened before Colo. wife, kids went missing
Top Stories
New questions raised on ICE arrest of IE man driving pregnant wife to hospital
710 Fwy lanes closing for construction in Commerce, Vernon, East LA
Measles warning issued in Santa Monica
Here's why you shouldn't flush your contact lenses
Motorcyclist killed in 91 Freeway crash in Anaheim
Body found in Montecito ID'd as missing LA County fire captain
Friend says she was the last to see Shanann Watts alive
Lyft driver shot in LA with riders in car
Show More
Knife attack in Barcelona 'being treated as a terrorist act'
Public seeks assurances after Malibu park shooting
Fat cat seeking the purrfect new home
Man shot to death near Colton house party
VIDEO: Dad, son drive through inferno in Glacier National Park
More News