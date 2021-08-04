Health & Fitness

Offspring drummer says band axed him from tour for not getting COVID vaccine

Pete Parada cited Guillain-Barre syndrome as his reason for avoiding the vaccine.
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Delta variant drives summer COVID surge

Pete Parada says he's been dropped from his band The Offspring and their tour over his refusal to get vaccinated.

The drummer posted a lengthy note on his verified Instagram account saying that he had some "unfortunate and difficult news to share."

"Given my personal medical history and the side-effect profile of these jabs, my doctor has advised me not to get a shot at this time," his note read.

"I caught the virus over a year ago, it was mild for me - so I am confident I'd be able to handle it again, but I'm not so certain I'd survive another post-vaccination round of Guillain-Barre Syndrome which dates back to my childhood and has evolved to be progressively worse over my lifetime."

Guillain-Barre syndrome is very rare neurological disorder that prompted the FDA advisory on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Pete Parada attends the "Momentum Generation" film premiere in Los Angeles in November 2018.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock



The delta variant has been spreading rapidly among the those who are not vaccinated and there have been increasing requirements from concert organizers to corporations requiring people to take the vaccine.

Parada wrote in his note that "Since I am unable to comply with what is increasingly becoming an industry mandate, it has recently been decided that I am unsafe to be around, in the studio, and on tour."

"I mention this because you won't be seeing me at these upcoming shows," he said. "I also want to share my story so that anyone else experiencing the agony and isolation of getting left behind right now knows they're not entirely alone."

He also said he has "no negative feelings" toward the band he's been a part of since 2007.

"They're doing what they believe is best for them, while I am doing the same," his note read. "Wishing the entire Offspring family all the best as they get back at it!"

CNN has reached out to reps for the band for comment.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusmusic newscovid 19 vaccine
TOP STORIES
Will LA follow NYC vaccine mandate for restaurants, bars, gyms?
3 killed, 2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Burbank
Azusa police fatally shoot armed domestic violence suspect in Glendora
Astros weather raucous crowd in LA, blank Dodgers 3-0
Frontier Airlines backing flight crew who restrained unruly passenger
Simone Biles reveals aunt died suddenly 2 days before competition
LA County's 1st West Nile virus case this year reported in South Bay
Show More
Hahn, Kuehl call for vaccine, testing mandate for LA County workers
Will Harris, Biden campaign for Newsom? 'Stay tuned,' aide says
Help or 'get out of the way,' Biden says to GOP govs on COVID response
Corona shooting: Suspect's friends believed he had gun in theater
CVS will raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour
More TOP STORIES News