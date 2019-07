An Ohio woman with some very distinctive facial tattoos has been arrested for the third time in six months, and her mugshot is going viral once again.Deputies arrested 27-year-old Alyssa Zebrasky this week on a drug warrant in Mahoning County, Ohio.She has a colorful spider web tattooed across her forehead, dark circles tattooed around her eyes, and her mouth has lip-closure threads inked across it.Six months ago, Zebrasky was arrested for allegedly shoplifting at Walmart and possession of crystal meth and other drugs.Zebrasky's Facebook page has multiple pictures of her before she began tattooing her face.