Agencies investigating oil sheen reported in Huntington Beach's Talbert Channel

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation was launched Friday into the origin of an oil sheen spotted in Huntington Beach's Talbert Channel.

According to a tweet posted by the Office of Spill Prevention and Response (OSPR), crews who were working on a flood control project on the area first noticed it Friday morning.

"Due to the brownish milky characteristics of the oil officials believe it may be from an abandoned pipeline," said the OSPR.

So far, no wildlife has been harmed.

Workers used booms to contain the oil in the channel.

This comes more than a year after more than 25,000 gallons of oil spilled off the Orange County coast when a ship anchor damaged a pipeline.