Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting near DTLA

A suspect was shot by officers and taken into custody after a confrontation just south of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday evening.
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect died after an officer-involved shooting just south of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday evening.

The incident happened in the area of 32nd and San Pedro Street.

A covered body was visible at the scene, in addition to multiple evidence markers indicating bullet casings. Several damaged vehicles were also at the scene.

It is possible a woman in the suspect's vehicle may have been injured by the suspect prior to the incident.

The details of the circumstances that led to the officer-involved shooting were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added as information becomes available.
