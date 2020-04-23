Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting near DTLA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect died after an officer-involved shooting just south of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday evening.
The incident happened in the area of 32nd and San Pedro Street.
A covered body was visible at the scene, in addition to multiple evidence markers indicating bullet casings. Several damaged vehicles were also at the scene.
It is possible a woman in the suspect's vehicle may have been injured by the suspect prior to the incident.
The details of the circumstances that led to the officer-involved shooting were not immediately available.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added as information becomes available.
