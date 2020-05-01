One dead after officer-involved shooting near downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting near downtown Los Angeles.The incident happened at Wall and 23rd streets, just south of the 10 Freeway around 9:30 p.m.The exact details of the confrontation were not immediately available, but a body covered by a sheet was visible at the ground.There were no reports of any officers being injured.Officers established a perimeter at the scene and appeared to be searching for other suspects.A line of officers with guns drawn approached a car parked in a back alleyway that had a door open, but they did not find any suspects in the vehicle.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.