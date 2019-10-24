Old Water Fire prompts mandatory evacuations in San Bernardino; at least 75 acres burned

The Old Water Fire started the morning of Oct. 24, 2019 in San Bernardino.

SAN BERNARDINO: #SBCoFD on scene of a VEGETATION FIRE near Old Waterman Canyon rd / Hwy 18. ME227 on scene reporting 30-35 acres light fuels, wind driven fire with a rapid ROS. @SanBernardinoNF taking lead with UOP. Krn — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) October 24, 2019

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A wind-driven vegetation fire erupted along Highway 18 in San Bernardino, prompting mandatory evacuations as the blaze burned at least 75 acres early Thursday morning, officials said.The fire, dubbed the Old Water Fire, started near Old Waterman Canyon Road and Highway 18, according to San Bernardino County Fire. Officials said the fire had burned 75 acres and was 0% contained.Structure protection was in place by crews as mandatory evacuation orders were underway for Arrowhead Road and a portion of north San Bernardino near Mariposa Drive and David Way, according to the San Bernardino National Forest. About 80 homes were under evacuation."We got woken up at 2 a.m. and got told we were possibly going to have to evacuate," said Jessica Fischer. "I'm nervous. I'm not used to this situation, it's a little concerning. My family is still up there. They haven't left the house yet, so I'm waiting for them to come up the hill."An evacuation center was set up at San Gorgonio High School at 2299 Pacific Street.Officials said around 4 a.m. the fire was moving southward and to the northeast in the Coldwater Canyon area and "had potential for large growth" as Santa Ana winds intensify.It was not immediately known how the fire started. California Highway Patrol officers responded to the area following reports of possible fireworks or a type of explosion, but officials said the cause remained under investigation.The blaze was burning approximately five miles from the Cal State San Bernardino campus, which is closed Thursday.Firefighters were on scene as early as 2:20 a.m. battling the blaze, which officials said was burning at rapid rate of spread. San Bernardino firefighters had two bulldozers, hand crews, four engines and two chief officers respond to the scene.A portion of Highway 18, between 40th Street in San Bernardino and Highway 138 in Crestline, was closed.Forest Service firefighters were tackling the blaze, alongside county firefighters.