Olympian swimming medalist Klete Keller charged with participating in deadly US Capitol riot

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=9561016" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Elizabeth Schulze reports on the situation in Washington, DC.

Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller was charged Wednesday with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol after video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the building last week.An FBI complaint, citing screenshots from the video, asked that a warrant be issued charging Keller with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and attempting to impede an official government function.Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 while lawmakers met to formalize the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.The 38-year-old Keller competed in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics. He captured two golds and a silver as a member of the 4x200-meter freestyle relay, as well as a pair of individual bronzes in the 400 free.Messages seeing comment left with Keller and his sister, former Olympic swimmer Kalyn Keller, were not immediately returned.