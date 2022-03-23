sweepstakes

Enter For A Chance to win Olivia Rodrigo Signed Merchandise or Concert Tickets!

Enter for a chance to win Olivia Rodrigo Signed Merchandise or Concert Tickets in selected cities.

To celebrate the release of 'OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)' streaming now on Disney+, ON THE RED CARPET is giving you a chance to win Olivia Rodrigo signed merchandise or tickets to one of her upcoming concerts.

"OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u"is a Disney+ original film from Disney Branded Television, directed by Stacey Lee and produced by Interscope Films and Supper Club.

ON THE RED CARPET Olivia Rodrigo Signed Merchandise or Concert Tickets giveaway starts at 1:00 p.m. (PT) on Sunday, March 27, 2022, and ends at 11:59 p.m. (PT) on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

For your chance to win Olivia Rodrigo signed merchandise or tickets to one of her upcoming concerts, watch ON THE RED CARPET AT THE OSCARS on Sunday, March 27, 2022 airing on select ABC stations and streaming on OnTheRedCarpet.com from 1:00 p.m. (PT) to 3:30 p.m. (PT). During the show, ON THE RED CARPET will give out a SECRET WORD you need to enter for your chance to win. Once you have it, enter below. Additionally, you must use the drop-down menu to indicate what city you are entering tickets for.

Three lucky winners will win a prize package with Olivia Rodrigo signed merchandise. Four lucky winners (one winner per city) will win a pair of Olivia Rodrigo concert tickets in Chicago on April 15. Philadelphia May 6. Houston on May 12. San Francisco on May 27.

Open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia who are at least 18 years of age. Concert Ticket winners are responsible for transportation and accommodations. See Official Rules here.

