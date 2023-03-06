On The Red Carpet Countdown to Oscars special

Hosted by George Pennacchio, On The Red Carpet is counting down to Oscars with an up-close look at the 95th Oscars and its top nominees.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the Oscars is Sunday, March 12 on ABC. We sat down with this year's top nominees, such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Angela Bassett, Michelle Williams and more, to talk about their nominated work and future projects.

Plus, The Banshees of the Inisherin's Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson talk about their special working history, while Baz Luhrmann and Austin Butler chat about the impact "Elvis" has made with audiences.

Described as a 'labor of love,' National Geographic's Oscar-nominated "Fire of Love," which won the Director's Guild Award for Best Documentary, is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. On The Red Carpets spoke with the film's director Sara Dosa about the love story at the center of the documentary.

There are more noteworthy nominations particularly important and meaningful this year, such as the history-making "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "The Whale" where its actor nominations mark the most Asian actors ever to be nominated in a single year by the Motion Picture Academy.

Plus, leading contenders tell us about working with some of the most memorable, and adorable, scene-stealing moments with a monkey and donkey.

Watch the entire special in the video above.