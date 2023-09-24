"On The Red Carpet" is getting in the Halloween spirit with a special episode previewing the spooky new shows and movies coming this October.

October preview: Spooky Halloween fun on TV and at Disney Parks

HOLLYWOOD -- "On The Red Carpet" is getting in the Halloween spirit with a special episode previewing the spooky new shows and movies coming this October.

With a new "Goosebumps" series, new scary movies and all your classic favorites, October will have you streaming all month long!

"Goosebumps" - inspired by the bestselling R.L. Stine books - premieres on Disney+ and Hulu on Friday the 13th, as part of Disney+'s "Hallowstream" and Hulu's "Huluween" celebrations.

The "Hallowstream" lineup also includes the streaming debut of "Haunted Mansion," "Werewolf by Night in Color" from Marvel Studios, the 30th anniversaries of "Hocus Pocus" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and the complete Simpsons "Treehouse of Horror" collection.

"Huluween" highlights include the streaming premiere of "The Boogeyman," based on a story by Stephen King, the return of "American Horror Stories" on October 26 and the scary new movie, "Appendage," debuting October 2.

Meanwhile, Disney Parks is celebrating spooky season with events like "Oogie Boogie Bash" at Disney California Adventure Park and the Hocus Pocus Villain "Spelltacular" at Walt Disney World.

In addition, this October, the hit series, "Loki" returns for Season 2 on Disney+ and "Only Murders in the Building" wraps up Season 3 on Hulu.

Watch the full "On The Red Carpet: October Preview" episode in the video player above.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.