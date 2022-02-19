Enter for your chance to win a pair of Red Carpet bleacher seat tickets to the Academy Awards!

The Red Carpet bleacher seats ticket giveaway starts at 6am PT on Monday, February 21, 2022 and ends at 11:59pm PT on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
Five winners will receive a pair of Red Carpet bleacher seat tickets to the Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
The Academy Awards is the biggest night in Hollywood. You have a chance to win and watch celebrities as they walk down the red carpet for this star-studded event on Oscar night. Don't miss your chance on being one of our lucky winners!
Visit OnTheRedCarpet.com or abc7.com to register for you chance to win!
Sweepstakes is open to all legal residents who reside in the fifty United States and the District of Columbia who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.
Visit https://www.oscars.org/about/covid-19-update for COVID-19 information and venue safety standards.