sweepstakes

Enter for your chance to win a pair of The Golden Girls Movie Tickets!

Forever Golden! A Celebration of The Golden Girls Movie giveaway

On The Red Carpet and Fathom Events are giving away Forever Golden! A Celebration of The Golden Girls Movie Tickets!
The Forever Golden! A Celebration of The Golden Girls Movie ticket giveaway starts at 6am PT on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2022 and ends at 11:59pm PT on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

20 winners will receive a pair of "Forever Golden! A Celebration of The Golden Girls Movie" tickets on Sunday, June 12, 2022 to screen the film in theaters June 14, 2022 nationwide.

This film is only in theaters on June 14, 2022, you don't want to miss this unforgettable tribute to TV's favorite "Golden Girls"!

Visit OnTheRedCarpet.com or abc7.com to register for you chance to win!

Sweepstakes is open to all legal residents who reside in the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.

