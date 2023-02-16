Enter for your chance to win a pair of Red Carpet bleacher seat tickets to the Academy Awards!

ABC7 has your chance to win tickets to attend the 95th Academy Awards Red Carpet Live March 12, 2023 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood!

The Red Carpet bleacher seats ticket giveaway starts at 6am PT on Friday, February 17, 2023 and ends at 11:59am PT on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Three winners will receive a pair of Red Carpet bleacher seat tickets to the Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

The Academy Awards is the biggest night in Hollywood. You have a chance to win and watch celebrities as they walk down the red carpet for this star-studded event on Oscar night. Don't miss your chance to be one of our lucky winners!

Sweepstakes is open to all legal residents who reside in the Los Angeles DMA network who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.

Visit https://www.oscars.org/about/covid-19-update for COVID-19 information and venue safety standards.