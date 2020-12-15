Melrose shooting: One killed, one wounded by gunfire in Fairfax District

FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting on Melrose Avenue in the Fairfax District Tuesday.The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. in area of Melrose and Curson Avenue.When Los Angeles police arrived, they found one person dead at the scene.A second shooting victim was transported to a local hospital and an update on that person's condition was not immediately available.No suspect information has been released.The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.