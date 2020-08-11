Onions sold at Ralphs, Trader Joe's among those recalled amid massive salmonella outbreak

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3810875" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The bacteria kills hundreds of people in the U.S. every year. About 1 million cases of illness are caused by salmonella in food.

COMMERCE, Calif. -- Some red and yellow onions sold at Trader Joe's and Ralphs are being recalled in relation to an ongoing salmonella outbreak linked to the vegetable.Progressive Produce said Monday that it received affected onions by Thomson International, the Bakersfield company identified by the Food and Drug Administration as the likely source of the outbreak.No other produce sold by the company has been recalled. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that Salmonella Newport has sickened 640 people and sent 85 to the hospital.Nearly 650 people have fallen ill amid the outbreak, which has not been linked to any deaths.