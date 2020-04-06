Get creative with at-home workouts by this Inglewood-based trainer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- If you're looking for a good workout while the stay-at-home order is in place, one Inglewood-based trainer recommends getting creative with household items like paper plates."I think that the biggest thing is that people want to feel useful," said trainer Myles Bullock. "People want to feel productive, people want to feel like they're getting something done."Bullock, who has been a trainer for almost four years, is trying to incorporate things you can find around the house into his workouts. He suggested including things like paper plates, a gallon of water, or a couch for those who don't have a gym at home."I figured that it would be cool to kind of show people an innovative way that they could create equipment if they don't necessarily have it," Bullock said.Bullock posted free workout challenges to his social media accounts to help get people moving."I'll give a couple exercises that people can do," Bullock said. "Maybe throw how many reps they do, how many sequences they should do of it."And he recently launched live workout classes on zoom for about 15 people at a time and for $3 a class."The only reason why I'm even charging is because I find that when people pay for something it holds them more accountable," Bullock said.Bullock said he wants to motivate people to use this time to create healthy habits."Find some way to keep yourself motivated during this time. It's really hard, but it's extremely important." Bullock said.