3.1-magnitude earthquake hits Ontario area, USGS says

USGS said the quake hit at around 3:49 p.m. and was about 2.92 miles in depth.
The temblor was approximately 4.6 miles from Upland, 5.1 miles from Chino and 5.4 miles from Montclair.
A map provided by USGS shows the epicenter of the quake was near Ontario International Airport.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, but ABC7 received a few calls into the newsroom from people who felt the shaking. Many people online also reported feeling the quake.
